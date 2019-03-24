Overview

Dr. James Haltom, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Neshoba County General Hospital and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Haltom works at Mississippi Asthma & Allergy in Jackson, MS with other offices in Meridian, MS, Ridgeland, MS and Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.