Overview

Dr. James Halloran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with LMH Health and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Halloran works at Dickson-Diveley Orthopaedics in Leawood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.