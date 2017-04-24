Dr. Halikas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Halikas, MD
Overview
Dr. James Halikas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Halikas works at
Locations
Psychopharmacology Consultants PA5445 Park Central Ct, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 592-7535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I would encourage my family and friends to visit him for mental health and/or addiction issues. He seems very concerned about doing what is best for his patients. There is a sign in his office that states some patients could require more time due to medical issues. Maybe a little bit hard to plan your day around an appoint but it is worth it to know that you would get extra time if you needed it!
About Dr. James Halikas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1841399318
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halikas accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halikas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halikas has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halikas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Halikas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halikas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halikas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halikas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.