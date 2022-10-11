Overview

Dr. James Hakert, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Hakert works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.