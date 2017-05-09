Overview

Dr. James Haines, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Haines works at Overlake Ob/Gyn in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.