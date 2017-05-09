Dr. James Haines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Haines, MD
Overview
Dr. James Haines, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Locations
Overlake Obstetricians & Gyn1800 116th Ave NE Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 391-8655
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had great experience with the Dr. Haines. It was little irritating during my first pregnancy, but this time i never had to wait for more than 15 minus. Also her nurse Kathy is awesome. Always ready to help quick call back and message response.
About Dr. James Haines, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1952300212
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
