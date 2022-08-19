Dr. James Haggerty, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haggerty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Haggerty, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Haggerty, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 521 Ash St Ste 2, Scranton, PA 18509 Directions (570) 347-4420
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
excellent I would not choose to see another podiatrist his bed side manner is awesome and his staff does a excellent job of making you feel like a important patient
About Dr. James Haggerty, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
