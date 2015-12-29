Dr. Hagemeyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Hagemeyer, MD
Overview
Dr. James Hagemeyer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Hagemeyer works at
Locations
Augmentation Inc.3415 Independence Dr Ste 101, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 936-8007
Central Alabama Psychiatry LLC2100A Southbridge Pkwy Ste 540, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 871-9898
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hagemeyer is very intelligent and understands the interaction of medications with other medications, personality types, life history and lifestyles. His approach is not scattershot, but targeted and based on psychometric data with continual monitoring of the patient reaction. I became a patient during a crisis about ten years ago and though I do not regularly see him now I highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Hagemeyer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1871572297
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagemeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagemeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagemeyer.
