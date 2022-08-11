Overview

Dr. James Hagans III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, Bradley County Medical Center, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, CHI St. Vincent Morrilton, Conway Regional Health System, Drew Memorial Health System, Medical Center Of South Arkansas, Saline Memorial Hospital and White River Medical Center.



Dr. Hagans III works at Arkansas Plastic Surgery in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.