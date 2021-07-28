Dr. James Hadstate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadstate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hadstate, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Hadstate, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Hadstate works at
Locations
Grand Strand Heart & Vascular Care - Myrtle Beach920 Doug White Dr Ste 510, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 560-5393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hadstate is a wonderful cardiologist and also has a great bedside manner. He is very knowledgable and professional. He cares about his patients and takes time to listen and answer any questions. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Hadstate, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadstate has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadstate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadstate has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadstate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadstate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadstate.
