Dr. James Haddad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Haddad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Haddad works at
Locations
-
1
Pioneer Valley Cardiology PC2 Medical Center Dr Ste 410, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 781-5735
-
2
Pioneer Valley Cardiology Associates Inc.300 Stafford St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 781-5735
-
3
Pioneer Valley Cardiology Mercy Campus299 Carew St Ste 310, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 732-1928
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My long term care by Dr. James Haddad has continually been extremely professional, thorough,and compassionate. He is the consummate physician.
About Dr. James Haddad, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1609850007
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
