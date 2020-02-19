Dr. Haberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Haberman, MD
Overview
Dr. James Haberman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Union, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Medical College
Dr. Haberman works at
Locations
James E. Haberman M.d. P.A.2333 Morris Ave Ste C103, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 688-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Haberman and his staff are excellent i was just there on February 17 and he is a excellent Doctor and very smart. I trust him completely. I do recommend him very strongly.
About Dr. James Haberman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1023019171
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Haberman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haberman works at
Dr. Haberman speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Haberman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.