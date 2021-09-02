Dr. Ha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Ha, MD
Overview
Dr. James Ha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8635 W 3rd St Ste 866W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (424) 314-7810
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Young yet knowledgeable, brilliant and courteous. I am glad I get to know him.
About Dr. James Ha, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
