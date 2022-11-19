Dr. James Guyton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guyton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Guyton, MD
Overview
Dr. James Guyton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Guyton works at
Locations
-
1
Germantown1400 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 759-3111Monday8:00am -Tuesday8:00am -
-
2
Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics - Wolf River7887 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 759-3111Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guyton?
I have been a patient of Dr. Guyton for over 8 years! He has always treated me with the utmost respect! His bedside manner is exemplary, and his professionalism is second to none. I would trust Dr. Guyton with all of my orthopedic needs. He is very supportive of my needs and have offered the best choice of treatments for each condition that I have presented to him. It is comforting to be able to have Dr. Guyton as my health care provider!!!
About Dr. James Guyton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1861488561
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- U Iowa Hosp
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guyton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guyton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guyton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guyton works at
Dr. Guyton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guyton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Guyton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guyton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guyton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guyton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.