Dr. James Guess, MD
Overview
Dr. James Guess, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They completed their fellowship with Leatherman Spine Center, University Of Louisville
Dr. Guess works at
Locations
Carrollton Office4780 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 492-1334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. James Guess. He skillfully fused me at L4-L5 four years ago. My spouse and I were so impressed with his surgical skill, my husband asked Dr. Guess to do his L5-S1 the next year. We both highly recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. James Guess, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1487743209
Education & Certifications
- Leatherman Spine Center, University Of Louisville
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
