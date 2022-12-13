Dr. James Guerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Guerra, MD
Dr. James Guerra, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
Collier Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center1706 Medical Blvd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 593-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
Dr. Guerra is a wonderful doctor. His knowledge, his professionalism, and friendly positive communication are as good as it gets. He exudes confidence and positivity. He gives you not only the knowledge of what he thinks you should do, but also the confidence in his ability to improve your situation. His entire office, his staff, are all professional and very friendly. I cannot think of a doctor I would recommend higher than Dr. Guerra.
About Dr. James Guerra, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University of Pennsylvania
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern University
- Sports Medicine
