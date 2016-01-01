Dr. James Guarrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guarrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Guarrera, MD
Overview
Dr. James Guarrera, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Guarrera works at
Locations
Rutgers Health Transplant Surgery140 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-7218
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Guarrera, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
- NYP - Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia University
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Dr. Guarrera accepts Aetna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guarrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guarrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guarrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.