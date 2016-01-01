See All Transplant Surgeons in Newark, NJ
Overview

Dr. James Guarrera, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Guarrera works at Rutgers Health Transplant Surgery in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rutgers Health Transplant Surgery
    140 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 (973) 972-7218

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Transplant
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Liver Transplant
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Abdominal Organ Transplant

Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis, Familial Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Benign Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Focal Nodular Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) Surgery Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polycystic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    QualCare
    WellCare

    About Dr. James Guarrera, MD

    Transplant Surgery
    25 years of experience
    English
    1417998782
    Education & Certifications

    Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
    NYP - Columbia University Medical Center
    Columbia University
    Mount Sinai School of Medicine
