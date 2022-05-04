Dr. James Gruft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gruft, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Gruft, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from George Washington University Med Center and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Gruft works at
Locations
-
1
From Pain to Wellness, LLC1 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 627-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gruft?
I am a physician myself. I have a chronic low back pain condition that is literally crippling me and required narcotics to control. I had surgery, injections, and even an implanted electronic stimulator, but my pain was still was not controlled. Dr. Gruft does not do surgery, procedures or injections. Instead, his approach integrates the services of a psychologist, physical therapist, and medications to help you get back to a normal life. He does not avoid narcotics if you need them. It took almost 7 months, but under his care I am back to a normal life, though I still have some physical disability due to my failed back surgery syndrome. With his help I went from pain to wellness.
About Dr. James Gruft, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417173865
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U/Presbyterian Med Ctr
- St Vincent's Hosp-NY Med Coll
- George Washington University Med Center
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gruft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gruft works at
Dr. Gruft has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.