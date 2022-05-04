Overview

Dr. James Gruft, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from George Washington University Med Center and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Gruft works at From Pain to Wellness, LLC in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.