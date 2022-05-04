See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Dr. James Gruft, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Gruft, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from George Washington University Med Center and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Gruft works at From Pain to Wellness, LLC in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    From Pain to Wellness, LLC
    1 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 (630) 627-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 04, 2022
    I am a physician myself. I have a chronic low back pain condition that is literally crippling me and required narcotics to control. I had surgery, injections, and even an implanted electronic stimulator, but my pain was still was not controlled. Dr. Gruft does not do surgery, procedures or injections. Instead, his approach integrates the services of a psychologist, physical therapist, and medications to help you get back to a normal life. He does not avoid narcotics if you need them. It took almost 7 months, but under his care I am back to a normal life, though I still have some physical disability due to my failed back surgery syndrome. With his help I went from pain to wellness.
    Carol W — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. James Gruft, MD

    Pain Medicine
    37 years of experience
    English
    1417173865
    Education & Certifications

    Columbia U/Presbyterian Med Ctr
    St Vincent's Hosp-NY Med Coll
    George Washington University Med Center
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Gruft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gruft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gruft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gruft works at From Pain to Wellness, LLC in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gruft’s profile.

    Dr. Gruft has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

