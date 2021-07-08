Overview

Dr. James Grua, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Cedar City Hospital, Riverton Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Grua works at Granger Medical Center - West Valley in West Valley City, UT with other offices in Saint George, UT and West Jordan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.