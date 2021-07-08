Dr. James Grua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Grua, MD
Dr. James Grua, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Cedar City Hospital, Riverton Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Granger Medical Fairbourne2965 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT 84119 Directions (801) 955-0055
Granger Pharmacy3725 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 955-0055
- 3 1308 E 900 S Ste C, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (801) 965-3479
- 4 3181 W 9000 S Ste 202, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 352-5900
- Alta View Hospital
- Cedar City Hospital
- Riverton Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
I've been seeing Dr. Grua for a few years after having my thyroid removed and he's been great. He's very knowledgeable and has helped me dial in the right dose of hormones. He has an interesting sense of humor which make visits fun.
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1134159288
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Grua has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
