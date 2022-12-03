Dr. James Grove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Grove, MD
Dr. James Grove, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ludington, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.
Shoreline Foot & Ankle7 Atkinson Dr Ste 113, Ludington, MI 49431 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Spectrum Health Med Group2900 Bradford St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions
Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners100 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Spectrum Health Reed City Campus225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions
West Michigan Heart705 Oak St Unit 1, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions
Spectrum Health Center for Acute Rehabilitation1840 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
Very thorough explanation & care.
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Spectrum Health - Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health - Blodgett Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
