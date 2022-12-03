Overview

Dr. James Grove, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ludington, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Grove works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Ludington in Ludington, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI, Reed City, MI and Big Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.