Dr. James Grossweiner, MD

Dermatology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Grossweiner, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Grossweiner works at Grossweiner & Blaszak PC in Naperville, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grossweiner & Blaszak PC
    120 Spalding Dr Ste 405, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-8380
    Grossweiner & Blaszak, PC
    351 Delnor Dr Ste 404, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-8380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Hives
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cellulitis
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Lipomas
Melanoma
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigus
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Purpura
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 25, 2016
    Professional, knowledgeable, courteous. Followed up personally. Am glad I am under his care.
    About Dr. James Grossweiner, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437114907
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Med
    Internship
    • University of Illinois of Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Oberlin College
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Grossweiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossweiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grossweiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grossweiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grossweiner has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossweiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossweiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossweiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossweiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossweiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

