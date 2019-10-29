Dr. James Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gross, MD
Overview
Dr. James Gross, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.
Locations
Skagit Regional Health - Cascade Ear, Nose and Throat118 S 12th St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Directions (360) 336-2178
Skagit Regional Health - Cascade Ear, Nose and Throat Anacortes1019 24th St Ste B, Anacortes, WA 98221 Directions (360) 588-8985
Hospital Affiliations
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gross treated me for a sinus infection which ended up with me needing surgery to clear up the infection. I am 74 yrs. and Dr. Gross took every precaution to keep me safe. The operation was a success and my life has been greatly improved. He has been doing this for a long time and really knows his business. Several other people I know say the same thing about him. He also takes time to explain what he is going to do in language anyone can understand. I recommend him with 5 stars. His sense of humor is pretty good too.
About Dr. James Gross, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
