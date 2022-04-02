Dr. James Grimes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Grimes, MD
Overview
Dr. James Grimes, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from University Of California At San Diego School Of Med and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.
Dr. Grimes works at
Locations
James M Grimes MD Orthopaedic's6500 Crill Ave, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (904) 814-8365
James M Grimes MD Orthopaedic's52 Tuscan Way Ste 205, St Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 814-8365
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grimes?
Since my 1st visit & subsequent hip replacements, I felt nothing but gratitude to be under Dr. Grimes' & his team's care. Kind, patient, efficient. His calm, reassuring demeanor & very capable hands dispelled my anxiety and made me feel hopeful for the 1st time in years. He is a gift to his profession. Bless Your Heart, Dr. Grimes.
About Dr. James Grimes, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- University Of California At San Diego School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
124 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.