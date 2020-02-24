See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. James Grimes, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (86)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Grimes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Kern Valley Healthcare District.

Dr. Grimes works at Kern Bone and Joint Specialists in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kern Bone and Joint Specialists A Medical Group Inc.
    9330 Stockdale Hwy Ste 600, Bakersfield, CA 93311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
  • Kern Valley Healthcare District

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Internal Derangement of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Internal Derangement of Knee

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Internal Derangement of Knee
Adhesive Capsulitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Sprain
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Limb Pain
Osteopenia
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Trigger Finger
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Disorders
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Hand Conditions
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Knee Disorders
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Ligament Rupture
Knee Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Resurfacing
Shoulder Stabilizations
Sports Injuries
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Torticollis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 24, 2020
    I had knee replacement it was the best thing I ever did after 20 years of pain and an unstable knee. The care was spot on.
    About Dr. James Grimes, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215040845
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Leo a Whiteside MD Adult Reconstructive and Joint Replacement Fellowship
    Residency
    • Barnes Hosp St Louis Chldns Hosp Washington University Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Grimes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Grimes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Grimes works at Kern Bone and Joint Specialists in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Grimes's profile.

    Dr. Grimes has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimes on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

