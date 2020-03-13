Dr. Grichnik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Grichnik, MD
Overview
Dr. James Grichnik, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Locations
-
1
University of Miami Hospital and Clinics1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-4000Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Irhs-dermatology3555 10th Ct Ste 200A, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 226-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grichnik?
Dr. Grichnik is one of the most accessible doctors I have ever come across. He provides excellent care and gives you all the time you need at your appointment and with any follow up questions or concerns. Cleveland Clinic has very sophisticated equipment to aid in diagnosing skin cancers.
About Dr. James Grichnik, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1740363902
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology
