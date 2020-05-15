Dr. Grendell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Grendell, MD
Overview
Dr. James Grendell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Winthrop University Hospital222 Station Plz N Ste 428, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2066
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grendell?
I was in the intensive care unit at Winthrop Hospital. I was losing blood rapidly and in bad shape. I was praying for help. Dr. Grendell came dressed impeccably in a suit. An angel of the Lord sent him. He was very kind and explained to me what was to be done. He had his team with him. They saved my life. These are truly great people....and great doctors. THANK YOU ALL.
About Dr. James Grendell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1457320426
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Grendell works at
