Dr. James Greig, MD
Overview
Dr. James Greig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Greig works at
Locations
Denny A. Nakayama M.d. Inc.321 N Kuakini St Ste 814, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 533-4544
Dennis Wachi Md LLC405 N Kuakini St Ste 712, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 532-6755
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Greig, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Greig has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Greig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.