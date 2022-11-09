See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. James Gregory, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Gregory, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Gregory works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Orthopedics at Ironman Sports Medicine Institute - Memorial City
    10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 (713) 486-1700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Humana Health Plan of Texas
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr. Gregory did total replacement surgery on my left shoulder in November 2021 - I just went to see him for my annual check up and everything looks fine. I have great flexibility in my shoulder thanks to his expertise and the physical therapy prescribed by him. He is patient, listens to you and remembers your requests !! For example - On my first visit for my previous shoulder surgery in 2019 I had requested that I would like to see him for every follow up visit and he complied and for this recent surgery, I did not even have to remind him of my request - he made sure I saw him for every follow up visit !!! Also, his team is wonderful and always ready to help - would definitely recommend
    Sherry Mama — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. James Gregory, MD

    Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    15 years of experience
    English
    1639335359
    Education & Certifications

    Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Rush University Medical Center
    Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Duke University
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Gregory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gregory has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gregory works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gregory’s profile.

    Dr. Gregory has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

