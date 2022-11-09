Dr. James Gregory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gregory, MD
Dr. James Gregory, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Ironman Sports Medicine Institute - Memorial City10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 486-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Dr. Gregory did total replacement surgery on my left shoulder in November 2021 - I just went to see him for my annual check up and everything looks fine. I have great flexibility in my shoulder thanks to his expertise and the physical therapy prescribed by him. He is patient, listens to you and remembers your requests !! For example - On my first visit for my previous shoulder surgery in 2019 I had requested that I would like to see him for every follow up visit and he complied and for this recent surgery, I did not even have to remind him of my request - he made sure I saw him for every follow up visit !!! Also, his team is wonderful and always ready to help - would definitely recommend
About Dr. James Gregory, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Rush University Medical Center
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
