Dr. James Greer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Greer, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Greer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brentwood, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center.
Dr. Greer works at
Locations
-
1
Brentwood Podiatry350 John Muir Pkwy Ste 225, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 397-9217Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greer?
First time I found a podiatrist that cares and does my feet right.
About Dr. James Greer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1376632596
Education & Certifications
- Va San Francisco, Kaiser San Diego
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Greer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greer works at
Dr. Greer speaks Spanish.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.