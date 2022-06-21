Overview

Dr. James Greenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University Grossman School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital.



Dr. Greenberg works at Brigham-Faulkner Ob/Gyn Assocs in Jamaica Plain, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.