Dr. James Greenberg, MD
Dr. James Greenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University Grossman School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital.
Brigham-Faulkner Ob/Gyn Assocs1153 Centre St Ste 3C, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7003
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
I had a surgery one week ago. Dr Greenberg was my surgeon. My husband and I are grateful to Dr Greenberg. He is a very mature surgeon: Knowledgeable, experienced, professional and focus. A trustworthy surgeon in a great hospital facility, Dr Greenberg is by far the best surgeon and the best doctor that I have ever had!
Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962491456
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- New York University Grossman School of Medicine
- Amherst College
