Dr. James Green, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Green works at Primary Care Physicians in Aventura, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.