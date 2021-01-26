Dr. James Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Green, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville Hearing & Balance Institute10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 303, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 399-0350
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Green and his audiology staff. They are professional and compassionate. My hearing loss has affected me...made it very difficult to socialize in groups. The audiologist suggested a heating aid and they have helped me understand it and I can’t believe the positive impact and change in my quality of life.
About Dr. James Green, MD
- Neurotology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1265438493
Education & Certifications
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Deafness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.