Dr. James Green, MD

Neurotology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Green, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Uf Health Jacksonville.

Dr. Green works at Jacksonville Hearing and Bal Institute in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Deafness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville Hearing & Balance Institute
    10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 303, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 399-0350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Uf Health Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Vertigo
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Vertigo

Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continous Dizziness Similar to Menier'e Disease Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 26, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Green and his audiology staff. They are professional and compassionate. My hearing loss has affected me...made it very difficult to socialize in groups. The audiologist suggested a heating aid and they have helped me understand it and I can’t believe the positive impact and change in my quality of life.
    — Jan 26, 2021
    About Dr. James Green, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265438493
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
