Dr. James Greelish, MD
Overview
Dr. James Greelish, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Caromont Heart and Vascular2555 Court Dr Ste 200, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 671-7670
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Greelish, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1306933411
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School (Brigham and Women's Hospital)
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Wake Forest University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greelish has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greelish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greelish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Greelish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greelish.
