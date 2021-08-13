Overview

Dr. James Grattan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Lubbock Heart Hospital.



Dr. Grattan works at Cardiologists Of Lubbock in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.