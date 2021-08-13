Dr. James Grattan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grattan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Grattan, MD
Dr. James Grattan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Lubbock Heart Hospital.
Lubbock Cardiology Specialists PA4802 N LOOP 289, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 788-0040
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Lubbock Heart Hospital
About Dr. James Grattan, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1841293370
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- New York Medical College
- Stanford University
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
