See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Marietta, GA
Dr. James Granger, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James Granger, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Granger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.

Dr. Granger works at Acupuncture and Injury in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Acupuncture and Injury
    3823 Roswell Rd Ste 201, Marietta, GA 30062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 247-2115
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fall Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fall
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Intersegmental Traction Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Sprain Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opium Addiction Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Granger?

    Nov 30, 2022
    I’ve been coming to see Dr. Granger now for about 6 years never a problem always professional and very nice wouldn’t go anywhere else I love this office
    Lori Reed — Nov 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Granger, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Granger, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Granger to family and friends

    Dr. Granger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Granger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Granger, MD.

    About Dr. James Granger, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073714580
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Howard Univ Hosp-Howard Univ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Granger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Granger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Granger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Granger works at Acupuncture and Injury in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Granger’s profile.

    Dr. Granger has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Granger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Granger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Granger, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.