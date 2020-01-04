Dr. James Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Graham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Graham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Graham works at
Locations
-
1
Kirtley & Associates II Dba Dupont Mammography4130 Dutchmans Ln Ste 400, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-0657
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graham?
Dr Graham is the best!! I’ve been seeing him for about 9 years. He’s caring, patient, very soft spoken, explains everything very thoroughly. I’ve never been disappointed with him or the office staff. I’m very lucky to have him for my doctor!
About Dr. James Graham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1356346167
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham works at
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Breech Position, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.