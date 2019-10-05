Dr. James Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Graham, MD
Dr. James Graham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tallmadge, OH.
Womens Health Group, 121 NORTHWEST AVE, Tallmadge, OH 44278
I am so grateful for Dr. Graham. He has such a kind and compassionate bedside manner. He is not afraid to do necessary tests to get to the bottom of a problem and also is open about the varieties of treatment options and helps you choose the right one for you. He made such a difference in my life. He was my 5th opinion for a problem I was having that other doctors viewed as more of an annoyance than a quality of life issue. From the first meeting with Dr. Graham he knew how much suffering this was causing me and his empathy was profound. I appreciate his personal phone calls to go over test results and I appreciate how honest he is with risks and outcomes. Most of all he is warm and caring and exceptionally educated. Thank you for all you are doing for me Dr. Graham!
Obstetrics & Gynecology
English
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.