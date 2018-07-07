Dr. James Gracheck, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gracheck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gracheck, DO
Overview
Dr. James Gracheck, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bates City, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
The Neighborhood Clinic203 E Market St, Bates City, MO 64011 Directions (816) 625-1274
Advanced Health Care LLC1631 NE Douglas St, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 525-6688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my family Doctor for 46 years. I trust him implicitly. He cares and his advice is always spot on. Though he is busy he always gives you his time and is focused on your health. Thank you Jim for your service and friendship.
About Dr. James Gracheck, DO
- Family Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
