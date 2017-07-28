Overview

Dr. James Goulet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Goulet works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Clavicle Fracture and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.