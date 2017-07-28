See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. James Goulet, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Goulet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Goulet works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Clavicle Fracture and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michigan Medicine
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Femur Fracture
Clavicle Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 28, 2017
    Dr. Goulet was great. His bedside manor really put me at ease for having such a big surgery at a relatively younger age (43). The best recommendation I can give is that I need to have my other hip replaced as well, and I am going back to Dr. Goulet. As a side note, several people said that I likely wouldn't see the Dr. after the surgery, only assistants and staff Dr.'s, but Dr. Goulet came to my room the day after to surgery to see how I was doing and answer questions.
    Marc in Tecumseh, MI — Jul 28, 2017
    About Dr. James Goulet, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Goulet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goulet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goulet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goulet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goulet works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Goulet’s profile.

    Dr. Goulet has seen patients for Femur Fracture, Clavicle Fracture and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goulet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Goulet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goulet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goulet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goulet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.