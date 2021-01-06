See All Otolaryngologists in Festus, MO
Dr. James Gould, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Gould, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Festus, MO. They completed their residency with Washington University School Of Medicine

Dr. Gould works at Synergy ENT Specialists in Festus, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    Synergy ENT Specialists
    1390 US Highway 61 Ste 3100, Festus, MO 63028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 931-7380
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    St. Louis Sinus Center
    1588 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 210, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 473-5433
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    St. Louis Sinus Center
    1390 Us-61 # 3100, Festus, MO 63028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 473-5433
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Refsum Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 06, 2021
    Dr Gould and his team are absolutely amazing. After years of sinus and ear problems and many doctors they were able to provide so much relief I felt like a new person. I would highly recommend Dr Gould to anyone with sinus issues
    — Jan 06, 2021
    About Dr. James Gould, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912908161
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
