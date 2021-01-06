Dr. James Gould, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gould is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gould, MD
Overview
Dr. James Gould, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Festus, MO. They completed their residency with Washington University School Of Medicine
Dr. Gould works at
Locations
-
1
Synergy ENT Specialists1390 US Highway 61 Ste 3100, Festus, MO 63028 Directions (636) 931-7380Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
St. Louis Sinus Center1588 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 210, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 473-5433Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
St. Louis Sinus Center1390 Us-61 # 3100, Festus, MO 63028 Directions (314) 473-5433Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gould?
Dr Gould and his team are absolutely amazing. After years of sinus and ear problems and many doctors they were able to provide so much relief I felt like a new person. I would highly recommend Dr Gould to anyone with sinus issues
About Dr. James Gould, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1912908161
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- University of Virginia
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gould has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gould accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gould works at
Dr. Gould has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gould on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gould, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gould appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.