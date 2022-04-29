Dr. James Gossage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gossage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gossage, MD
Dr. James Gossage, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
My husband has been seeing dr gossage for 25 yesrs. He is a very knowledgeable, caring doctor. He's a gem for HHT sufferers .
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295845634
- Vanderbilt
- Barnes Hosp Washington Univ
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Gossage has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gossage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
