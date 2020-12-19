Overview

Dr. James Goodin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Goodin works at University General Surgeons in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Rib Fracture and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.