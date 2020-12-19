Dr. James Goodin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Goodin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Goodin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Goodin works at
Locations
-
1
University General Surgeons1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 270, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 251-4658
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodin?
Could not be more thankful Dr. Goodin was on call when I was admitted to the hospital. He is kind, knowledgeable and personable. He took a tremendous amount of time to perform the surgery in a thorough manner, explain the condition and coordinate care. He has gone above and beyond to ensure my condition is treated. His bedside manner made the situation as easy as possible. Highly recommend Dr. Goodin as he is a very skilled surgeon.
About Dr. James Goodin, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1497960835
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- University of Tennessee
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodin works at
Dr. Goodin has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Rib Fracture and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.