Dr. James Good, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Good, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Good, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St. Vincent Charity Hospital and is affiliated with Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.

Dr. Good works at Comprehensive Foot and Ankle Centers, P.A. in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gladstone Office
    2800 NE 60TH ST, Kansas City, MO 64119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 455-1155
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 11, 2021
    Very nice, thorough and showed care. He had a resident with him. They both had great detail, excellent answers and thoughtful responses. Will see him again. The staff was superb!!
    Annie O — Oct 11, 2021
    About Dr. James Good, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639135825
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt. Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St. Vincent Charity Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Truman State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Good, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Good is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Good has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Good has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Good works at Comprehensive Foot and Ankle Centers, P.A. in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Good’s profile.

    Dr. Good has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Good on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Good. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Good.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Good, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Good appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.