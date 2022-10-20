Overview

Dr. James Gonzalez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital and Shasta Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Kent Brusett, M.D. in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.