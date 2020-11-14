Overview

Dr. James Gonzales, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Gonzales works at Texas Ear Nose & Throat Specs in Southlake, TX with other offices in Bedford, TX and Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.