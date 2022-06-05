Dr. James Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Goldman, MD
Dr. James Goldman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Scottsdale Office7245 E Osborn Rd Ste 4, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 994-5012Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Phoenix Office300 E Osborn Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 254-7255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
We have chosen Dr. James Goldman as a cataract surgeon for my wife following exhaustive reviews and medical training of the available eye specialists in Phoenix, Arizona. Our efforts were not futile as we are very impressed with Dr. Goldman's professional and personal touch from the first appointment. He has enormous patience and took time to explain the treatment options and let us select the best fit of our choice. Had cataract surgeries done on both eyes with 3 weeks apart in April and May 2022 and are delighted to report 20/20 vision is restored in both the eyes! Dr. Goldman personally called following surgery that evening to inquire how patient was doing, which is a rarity nowadays. We have no hesitation to state that Dr. Goldman is an outstanding and accomplished eye surgeon and would recommend him without any reservation.
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
