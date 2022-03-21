Dr. James Goldenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Goldenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. James Goldenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami / School of Medicine

Locations
-
1
James Goldenberg, MD, FAAN140 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 146, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 570-2444Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Pipefitters
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the greatest people I’ve ever met. A genuinely compassionate and caring person! 10 out of 10
About Dr. James Goldenberg, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1922043199
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Univ S Fla
- University Of Florida Gainesville, Florida
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

49 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.