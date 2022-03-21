See All Neurologists in Atlantis, FL
Dr. James Goldenberg, MD

Neurology
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Goldenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami / School of Medicine

Dr. Goldenberg works at James Goldenberg, MD, FAAN in Atlantis, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James Goldenberg, MD, FAAN
    140 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 146, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 570-2444
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tremor
Vertigo
Headache
Tremor
Vertigo
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor
Vertigo
Headache
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cognitive Function Testing
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
ImPACT Testing
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Alzheimer's Disease
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Disorders
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Concussion
Confusion
Diplopia
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Disorders
Meningiomas
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Pipefitters
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Brett Hart — Mar 21, 2022
    About Dr. James Goldenberg, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1922043199
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Univ S Fla
    • University Of Florida Gainesville, Florida
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Goldenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldenberg works at James Goldenberg, MD, FAAN in Atlantis, FL. View the full address on Dr. Goldenberg’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

