Dr. James Gohar, MD
Overview
Dr. James Gohar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY.
Dr. Gohar works at
Locations
Viva Eve - Forest Hills, Queens NY10816 63rd Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (212) 988-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gohar?
Great doctor, great staff, great facility, great beside manner. Always willing to help. He goes above and beyond to make you feel comfortable no matter what procedure is being done. His caring personality spills over to his staff because they are just as caring
About Dr. James Gohar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic, Russian and Spanish
- 1952614042
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Med Ctr
- University of Cairo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gohar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gohar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gohar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gohar has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gohar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gohar speaks Arabic, Russian and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gohar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gohar.
