Dr. James Gohar, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Gohar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. 

Dr. Gohar works at Viva Eve in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Viva Eve - Forest Hills, Queens NY
    10816 63rd Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 988-2111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai West
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breech Position
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dilation and Curettage
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Infections
Hemorrhoids
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Incontinence
Infertility
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Miscarriages
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Pain
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 25, 2017
    Great doctor, great staff, great facility, great beside manner. Always willing to help. He goes above and beyond to make you feel comfortable no matter what procedure is being done. His caring personality spills over to his staff because they are just as caring
    Sandy — Jun 25, 2017
    About Dr. James Gohar, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Arabic, Russian and Spanish
    • 1952614042
    Education & Certifications

    • Nassau University Med Ctr
    • University of Cairo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Gohar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gohar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gohar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gohar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gohar has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gohar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gohar speaks Arabic, Russian and Spanish.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gohar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gohar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gohar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gohar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

