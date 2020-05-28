Overview

Dr. James Godfrey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Godfrey works at Green Hills Pediatric Associates in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.