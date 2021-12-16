Overview

Dr. James Goad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas|University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Goad works at HCA Florida Palm Beach Surgical Specialists - Loxahatchee in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.