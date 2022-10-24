Overview

Dr. James Gluck, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University College and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Scott County Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital.



Dr. Gluck works at Kansas Orthopaedic Center - West Village in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.